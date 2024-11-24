BJP Accuses Congress of Misusing State Machinery in Karnataka By-Elections

Mangaluru: BJP leaders have accused the Congress of leveraging state machinery, appeasement politics, and financial incentives to secure narrow victories in the recent Karnataka by-elections.

BJP State General Secretary P Rajeev alleged that the Congress manipulated the elections through polarization and misuse of authority. He accused the government of pressuring ministers with performance targets and using administrative machinery to aid Congress.

"Each minister was given specific targets for village panchayats and booths, with threats of losing their ministerial posts if they failed to meet expectations. The administrative machinery was clearly aligned with the government’s agenda, hindering our campaign while subtly aiding Congress," he added.

He also criticized the Congress’s financial guarantees, stating, "The Congress takes Rs 4,000 from the public only to give Rs 2,000 back. Depositing money in accounts just two days before the polls was another tactic that influenced the outcome."

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, addressing the media in Hubballi after the Shiggaon by-election results, acknowledged the voters' decision and congratulated Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan.

He alleged that Congress "flooded the constituency with money" to gain an edge.

"Despite our significant development efforts in Shiggaon and Savanur, the Congress used state resources and financial power to tilt the scales," Bommai claimed, adding that the election was portrayed as "the government versus Bommai."

Former Minister CC Patil echoed similar sentiments, noting that by-elections often favor the ruling party due to extensive resource mobilization. "Even so, we respect the people's verdict," he said.