BJD Leader Claims People Ready to Re-Elect Naveen Patnaik as Odisha CM

�Bhubaneswar: Just days after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha member Muzibulla Khan, popularly known as Munna Khan, claimed that the BJD might not have to wait five years to return to power, another senior leader, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, has stirred up controversy by asserting that the people of Odisha are ready to re-elect Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister.

These consecutive statements from senior BJD leaders have created a political stir in Odisha.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mahakalpara, Kendrapara, on Sunday, Nayak declared, “I want to assure all BJD voters and supporters: the people of Odisha are ready to re-elect Naveen Patnaik as their Chief Minister. We currently have 51 seats, along with 14 from Congress and three Independents. How many more do we need? Seven, eight, nine, or ten?”

Political observers interpreted Nayak’s statement as suggesting that the BJD, which has governed Odisha for over 24 years under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, may be looking to engineer a split in the BJP.

In the state assembly elections held alongside the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP secured 78 seats, four more than the majority mark of 74 in the 147-member assembly.

However, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi dismissed Nayak’s assertion, calling it unrealistic. Laughing off the BJD leader’s claim, Padhi contended that a third of BJD MLAs were actually eager to join the BJP. “Nothing will change even if they gain six or seven more MLAs. They don’t understand political arithmetic. Atanu should learn the numbers before making such claims. In fact, as many as 27 BJD MLAs are waiting to join our party,” Padhi remarked.

Notably, Munna Khan had previously launched a strong critique of the BJP, claiming it was on the verge of collapse and alleging that 14 BJP MLAs were in contact with the BJD, potentially positioning them to help dissolve the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government.

Responding to the BJD’s claims, Congress leader Mohammed Moquim stated, “Our party will not ally with any political party. We will stand on our own and form the next government in the state.”