BJD Infighting Deepens in Odisha; Show-Cause Notices Served to 4 Leaders

Bhubaneswar: Internal discord within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar continues to escalate, with no resolution in sight. In a significant development, the party on Monday issued show-cause notices to four of its leaders, accusing them of engaging in activities deemed detrimental to party discipline.

The leaders in question—Amaresh Jena, Biranchi Mahasupakar, Bikek Swain, and Rajesh Patra—were served notices by BJD Bhubaneswar unit president Sushant Rout. They were asked to respond within 15 days, explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for their alleged misconduct.

Amaresh Jena, one of the leaders named in the notice, denied any intention to harm the party, stating, “We never tried to create cracks within the party; rather, we have been working to resolve issues. We will reply to the show-cause notice in due time.”

Biranchi Mahasupakar echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of fairness in the party’s decision-making.

“We respect the party’s decision to serve us the show-cause notice. Whether it's a grassroots worker or a senior leader, the same standards of discipline should apply to everyone. We have never opposed the party, and we remain committed to its values,” he said

Earlier in the day, a group of approximately 25 to 30 BJD corporators, who oppose Amaresh Jena and Biranchi Mahasupakar, made a public display of unity by traveling together to the Lokanath Temple in Puri.

Speaking to reporters before their departure, the corporators said that their visit was a religious one, aimed at seeking the blessings of Lord Lokanath.

“We went to have darshan and pray that our concerns are heard by the Almighty. We have vowed to remain united as we navigate these challenges,” one of the corporators stated.

However, speculation is rife that the group’s pilgrimage was not merely spiritual but also a political move aimed at showing solidarity against Jena and Mahasupakar. Insiders suggest that the corporators have aligned themselves in a collective push for action against the two leaders, further fueling internal tensions within the party.

As the 15-day deadline for the leaders' responses looms, the outcome of this power struggle remains uncertain. The growing divide within the BJD could have significant implications for the party’s cohesion, especially as it prepares for upcoming rural and urban local body elections.