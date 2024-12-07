BJD disrupts Odisha Legislative Assembly over CM Majhi’s ‘job sale’ allegation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Saturday as BJD lawmakers disrupted proceedings in response to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s explosive allegation on Friday that the previous Naveen Patnaik-led government sold Assistant Section Officer (ASO) jobs for Rs 30 lakh.

Trouble erupted as soon as the House convened for Question Hour, with BJD MLAs storming the well and raising slogans, forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the session till 11.30 am. The disruptions resumed when proceedings recommenced, prompting another adjournment until 4 pm.

Targeting CM Majhi, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallick demanded clarity, saying, “The Chief Minister claimed that jobs are being sold for Rs 20-30 lakh. I challenge him to name the shop and market where such sales are taking place. If he knows the people involved in this so-called job scam, why hasn’t any action been taken even after six months of BJP’s rule?”

Accusing the BJP of launching a smear campaign, Mallick added, “This is a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the previous BJD government.”

Defending the CM’s statement, BJP MLA Manas Dutta countered, “CM Majhi is well aware of the irregularities committed during the BJD’s 24-year rule, as he is not new to the Assembly. The BJD’s protest is merely an attempt to block reforms in the OPSC and OSSSC Bills. I urge the Opposition to refrain from indulging in petty politics.”

The controversy stemmed from CM Majhi’s scathing remarks made on Friday while introducing the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024. He accused the previous government of manipulating recruitment processes, including allegedly selling ASO positions for Rs 25-30 lakh, thereby jeopardizing the future of Odisha’s youth.