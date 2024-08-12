Bitti Hottra Mohanty, Convicted in 2006 German Tourist Rape Case, Dies of Stomach Cancer

�Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hottra Mohanty, who was convicted in the 2006 German tourist rape case by court in Rajasthan’s Alwar, died in Bhubaneswar due to illness on Sunday night.



As per sources, Bitti Hotra died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Confirming the development, AIIMS officials on Monday informed that Bitti Hotra was suffering from stomach cancer and died around midnight on Sunday.

“Bitti Hotra was undergoing treatment outside and had come to AIIMS Bhubaneswar one and half months ago after complaining of bleeding and was on supporting treatment,” said a senior AIIMS Bhubaneswar official.

Bitti Hotra is the son of Odisha's former director-general of police Bidya Bhusan Mohanty. He was involved in the rape of a German national (tourist) in Alwar, Rajasthan. He was convicted by the Fast Track Trial Court Alwar within 15 days of his arrest on April 12, 2006.

Bitti subsequently went absconding after being convicted of raping a German girl by jumping parole. Later, Kerela Police had arrested Bitti Hotra in 2013. He was arrested after some bank officials alerted the police regarding Bitti Hotra who had submitted forged documents to get a bank job at Thiruvanthapuram.

Many eyebrows were then raised about fast-tracking the Bitti Hottra's case as he was a friend of the rape victim and they had together visited Rajasthan on a tourism mission.