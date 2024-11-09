Bishnoi gang planned attack on Pune leader: Police

Following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly targeted another leader in Pune, according to Mumbai Police.�

“The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had a plan to kill the Pune leader, assigning the task to shooters involved in Plan B,” said a senior Mumbai crime branch officer. Upon learning of the threat, Mumbai’s crime branch shared all relevant information with Pune police.

The plot surfaced when Mumbai crime branch recovered a pistol intended for the crime. The name of the Pune leader remains undisclosed. Authorities are investigating if accused Gaurav Vilas Apune, arrested on Friday in connection with Siddiqui’s murder, conducted reconnaissance for this potential attack.

Apune revealed that Plan B was developed as a backup, involving practice sessions in Jharkhand alongside another suspect, Rupesh Mohol, reportedly at the direction of alleged mastermind Shubham Lonkar.