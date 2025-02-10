Biovet Gets CDSCO Approval for Lumpy Skin Disease Vaccine

Animal health vaccine maker Biovet, a Bharat Biotech group firm, announced on Monday that it has received approval from the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) for its lumpy skin disease (LSD) vaccine, Biolumpivaxin. The vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is designed to protect dairy cattle and buffaloes from LSD.

Lumpy skin disease, a highly contagious viral infection affecting cattle, has caused significant economic losses in India’s dairy sector. The virus leads to fever, skin nodules, reduced milk production, and, in severe cases, death. The approval of Biolumpivaxin is expected to aid in controlling outbreaks and safeguarding livestock health.

In a statement, Biovet said, “The CDSCO approval for Biolumpivaxin marks a significant milestone in our efforts to combat LSD and ensure better livestock health in India. This vaccine will provide effective protection and contribute to sustainable dairy farming.”

ICAR officials hailed the development, emphasizing the importance of indigenous vaccine production for disease control. “This approval is a result of rigorous research and collaboration. Biolumpivaxin will help mitigate the impact of LSD and support farmers,” an ICAR spokesperson said.

Dairy farmers and industry experts welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that widespread vaccination would prevent future outbreaks. The vaccine is expected to be rolled out soon across affected regions