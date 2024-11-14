Bilateral relations between India, UAE at new heights: Jaishankar

Dubai: The ties between India and the UAE have reached new heights, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday, highlighting collaborations in sectors such as fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence.Speaking at the inauguration of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) campus here, Jaishankar emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over a century to the emirate state, marked the new beginning of bilateral ties between the two countries.

"India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships for negotiating on record time," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said the launch of the Symbiosis campus in Dubai was part of a broader trend that reflected the growing educational and cultural exchanges between India and the UAE.

"India today needs to prepare for the global workplace. Equally, it has to be ready for the era of chips, electric mobility, clean and green technologies, renewable energy, space and roads. It also has to manage the growth of these possibilities by making them environment-friendly and market-viable. By doing so, it has to continuously communicate amongst ourselves the benefits of contemporary education structure as education can reclaim all these tasks," the minister said.

The minister said the exposure to quality education would give us a special ability to deal with the world and advance national prospects, exuding confidence that Symbiosis would replicate its outstanding quality of teaching to prepare students for 21st-century skills.