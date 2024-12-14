Bihar Teacher Kidnapped, Forcibly Married

In a disturbing incident in Patna, Bihar, Avnish Kumar, a newly appointed teacher who had recently cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, was abducted and forcibly married on Friday. The incident highlights the troubling resurgence of "Pakadua Vivah" or forced marriages, a practice once rampant in Bihar.

Avnish was on his way to the school where he was employed when two SUVs intercepted his e-rickshaw. Around a dozen armed men emerged from the vehicles, pointing guns at him and forcibly abducting him in broad daylight. Eyewitnesses were left stunned as the men drove away, leaving no room for intervention.

Hours later, it emerged that Avnish was not only kidnapped but also beaten and coerced into marrying a girl. The family of the girl claimed that Avnish had been in a relationship with her for four years but was now attempting to break it off. Allegedly, this compelled them to resort to the extreme measure of a forced marriage.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns over law and order in Bihar. Avnish's family has strongly denied the allegations of a relationship and filed a police complaint, demanding his immediate rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.

The police have launched an investigation, stating that such cases of forced marriage are rare but not entirely unheard of in rural Bihar. Avnish’s abduction has reignited debates about societal practices and the need for stricter measures to prevent such unlawful acts.

The case has drawn significant media attention, with many calling for swift justice for Avnish and his family while condemning the archaic practice of forced marriages in modern times.