Bihar Poll Offices Issue Notices to Those Possessing Duplicate Voter Entries, EPICs

New Delhi: Amid raging SIR controversy, Bihar election offices have started issuing notices to those found with duplicate voter entries and Electors Photo Identity Card.

The chief electoral officer of Bihar has issued notices to the Mayor of Muzzafarpur Nirmala Devi and her brother in laws, Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar, after Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav accused them of possessing two voter identity cards. Nirmala Devi belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It has come to notice in connection with the above subject that during the Special Intensive Revision, 2025, your name has been recorded in the draft electoral roll at Booth No. 153, Serial No. 664, EPIC No. REM1251917, as well as at Booth No. 257, Serial No. 618, EPIC No. GSB1835164," the CEO letter said.

"It has also been found that even prior to the Special Intensive Revision, your name was recorded at both places. Therefore, in connection with the above matter, you are kindly requested to present your statement/clarification by 16.08.2025, 5:00 PM, without fail, so that further action may be taken," the letter added.

This comes after the EC issued a notice to Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for being registered as an elector at two places allegedly possessing two voter cards. Incidentally, Tejashwi Yadav too has been issued notice to explain the mystery of two ECPICs.

Accusing the ECI of hatching a conspiracy to manipulate Bihar’s voter list by issuing two EPIC numbers to BJP leaders and the party’s cadre.

"Before we had talked about Bihar's deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha. Now you call it a crime, mistake, or an expose, we had said it before too, but today I want to tell you that EC is helping the BJP, and cutting the votes of the Opposition. The people of BJP are being given not one, but two EPIC numbers for themselves, in one Vidhan Sabha only," Tejaswi said.

"We are exposing one more thing. Muzzafapur's mayor, a BJP leader, named Nirmala Devi, she has two EPIC IDs in the same vidhan sabha. In that too, they are different. Not only this, but Nirmala Devi has two brother-in-laws, they also have two EPIC numbers," he added.