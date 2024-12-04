Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Aide Poses as Bishnoi Gang Member, Threatens Him

Bihar Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav has found himself at the center of a bizarre controversy after it was revealed that one of his own aides allegedly posed as a member of the notorious Bishnoi gang and threatened him. The aide, identified as a close associate of Yadav, reportedly fabricated the threat to gain leverage over the MP for unknown personal reasons.

According to sources, the aide contacted Yadav under the pretense of being a part of the Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in various criminal activities across India. The threat was made to appear serious, warning Yadav of potential harm if he did not comply with certain demands. Upon receiving the threatening call, Yadav reportedly alerted local authorities, who swiftly initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the person behind the threat was none other than Yadav’s own aide. The individual had used the gang's name to create fear and pressure the MP into fulfilling personal requests. Law enforcement authorities have detained the aide for further questioning.

Pappu Yadav, a well-known political figure in Bihar, expressed his shock and disappointment over the incident. "I have been a public servant for years, and such tactics are beyond belief. This kind of behavior is unacceptable," he said.

Political circles in Bihar have been abuzz with speculation about the motive behind the incident. Some believe the aide's actions were driven by personal grievances, while others suggest there may have been an attempt to undermine Yadav’s political credibility.

As the investigation continues, this unusual incident has raised questions about internal power struggles and the lengths some individuals may go to manipulate situations for personal gain.