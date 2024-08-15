Bihar Mass Murder: Four Bodies with Slit throats Recovered in Police Line quarters

Four family members were discovered dead with their throats cut, and another person was seen hanging from the room's ceiling.



A female police constable who lived in the Police Line quarters with her family was among the deceased. A suicide note was found inside the home, alleging that her mother-in-law and her two children were murdered by the police constable and that her husband subsequently killed her in a fit of rage before committing suicide.

However, the police suspect that the husband may have slain the other family members before killing himself. The female constable, identified as Neetu Kumari, lives in a home with her spouse Pankaj, and their two children, Shivansh (4) and Shreya (3). Asha Devi, Pankaj's 65-year-old mother, shared the same home. In the suicide note, Pankaj asserts that Neetu killed her mother-in-law and their two children. He then decided to end his life.

Neetu was also charged by Pankaj with having an extramarital affair. In the suicide letter, he revealed that Neetu killed his mother and the children as a result of an affair she had with another man. He killed her and was killing himself in a fit of wrath.

The incident was revealed on Tuesday, August 13, at around 9 a.m., when the milkman arrived at the house. The neighbors were suspicious when he knocked on the door and it went unanswered for a while. As a result, they broke the door and entered the house. They found the dead bodies of family members and informed the police.

When the police arrived, they took the deceased to prison and transferred the bodies for a post-mortem examination. They have filed a case and are investigating the matter.