Bihar Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 33 on Friday

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar increased to 33 on Friday, with 28 people reported to have dead in Siwan and five others in Saran.

According to the District PRO, a total of 79 people have been admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital and Basantpur PHC. Of them, 13 in a critical condition were referred to PMCH Patna for treatment. Thirty others have been discharged, the Siwan DPRO said.

Post-mortem was performed on the bodies of 28 deceased and handed over to their kin.

Meanwhile, the opposition has criticized the Bihar government, claiming that its liquor ban policy has failed.

“The liquor ban reflects institutional corruption in Nitish Kumar’s government. If the liquor ban has been implemented, then it is the government’s responsibility to enforce it completely” said RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the government is considering the issue seriously and that the culprits will not be spared. He even alleged that those involved in the liquor business, often become RJD leaders and candidates.

"The liquor ban has been implemented with everyone’s consent. Everyone should cooperate to enforce it completely and stop protecting the criminals who have committed this crime”, the deputy chief minister said.

