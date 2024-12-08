Bihar Family Following Google Maps Lands in Karnataka Forest

Their journey to Goa took a sharp detour as the navigation system led them into the challenging paths of the Kali Tiger Reserve near Joida in Uttara Kannada district. Realizing they were lost, the family attempted to retrace their route but found themselves deep within the forest.

Local authorities, alerted by their distress call, acted swiftly to rescue them. Forest officials, along with the police, located the family and escorted them back to safety. The rescue operation reportedly took several hours due to the rugged terrain and lack of cell network in the region.

Officials have since issued a warning to travelers, advising them to double-check routes and consult locals instead of solely depending on navigation apps, particularly in regions with dense forests and limited road infrastructure.

This incident highlights the growing challenges faced by over-reliance on technology in remote areas. Although Google Maps is a helpful tool, it occasionally suggests less-traveled or unpaved routes, creating risky situations for users unfamiliar with the terrain.

The family expressed relief at being rescued without harm and urged others to exercise caution when using navigation tools. Authorities are now considering placing additional warning signs near reserve areas to prevent similar occurrences.

Such incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of blending technology with practical vigilance, especially in areas prone to natural risks.