Bihar: Begusarai Municipality Dy Commissioner marries niece against his family's decision

Begusarai Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Shiv Shakti Kumar (31) became a newsmaker by marrying his niece Sajal Sindhu (24) on August 14 at Katyayani Mandir in Bihar’s Khagaria. Following the marriage, Shiv Shakti's family members filed a case against him. Sindhu stressed that they had not committed any crime by falling in love. She said that they would not try to run away from the challenges instead face them bravely.

In a video, Sindhu explained, “Falling in love is a personal decision. No one should interfere in this. There is no truth in the FIR filed against us by the Vaishali administration. Our families have started harassing us after we got married. They are creating challenges for my husband’s job and even to our married life.”

Sindhu shared her love story and said: “We had fallen in love and I think it is not a crime. We have been in touch with each other since 2015. Our ancestral homes are at the same place. In 2015, I went to Central Hindu Girls School of BHU Benaras to study Inter. Shiv Shakti had come to Benaras to do PG. It was here that we met. I do not know when friendship turned into love.”

It is learnt that Shiv Shakti Kumar had taken a long leave from his job. It could be probably to marry his niece. Kumar is the son of Rama Shankar Rai, a resident of Manua village in Bihar’s Hajipur district. Sajal Sindhu is a post-graduation student. She is the daughter of Professor Vijay Kumar Rai, a resident of Manua village in Hajipur.

On Friday, Sajal Sindhu reached Begusarai Municipal Corporation and went out with Shiv Shakti. After leaving the district headquarters, Sajal Sindhu did not upload any videos. Shiv Shakti began working at Begusarai Municipal Corporation two months ago.