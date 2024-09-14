Biden to Host 4th Quad Summit

New Delhi:The United States will host the Quad Summit on September 21, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware, marking a key diplomatic gathering of leaders from the US, Australia, Japan, and India. The White House announcement on Thursday confirmed President Joe Biden will lead the event, with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Australia also confirmed that India will host next year’s Quad Summit in 2025.

The Quad, a strategic partnership aimed at promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific, has taken on greater significance amid rising Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea. Without directly naming China, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised that the four nations share a vision for a region governed by international rules and norms, where countries can cooperate and thrive.

Reports suggest the choice of Wilmington, President Biden's hometown, may reflect a symbolic farewell for both Biden and Kishida, who are expected to step down from office soon.

Originally, India was slated to host the 2024 summit, but scheduling conflicts and national elections delayed those plans, allowing the US to step in.

Australia praised the Quad’s efforts, noting the partnership’s focus on key regional priorities, including clean energy, maritime security, health security, and infrastructure development. Albanese highlighted the importance of acting together with trusted partners to shape the future of the Indo-Pacific.

The upcoming summit will be the fourth in-person meeting of the Quad leaders, further solidifying cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, climate change, and regional security.