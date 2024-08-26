Biden-Modi Call: Focus on Ukraine, Bangladesh, and Quad

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday evening. Modi briefed him on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's stance favouring dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi emphasised the need for peace and stability to return to the region. The leaders also discussed the concerning situation in Bangladesh, particularly the safety of minorities, including Hindus, following the recent ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During their conversation, the two leaders also reviewed cooperation within the Quad, with India set to host the Quad Summit later this year.

In a statement, New Delhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the USA, H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability."

Addressing the situation in Bangladesh, the statement added, "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh."

The discussion also touched on strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including the Quad.

The statement concluded by noting, " Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties. The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity."

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue their dialogue on regional and global issues.