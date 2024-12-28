Biden calls Singh true statesman

New Delhi:Mourning the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, US President Joe Biden has called him a true statesman and credited his strategic vision and political courage for the unprecedented level of bilateral cooperation.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius foreign minister Dhananjay Ramful paid their respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his funeral in the capital on Saturday.

The Bhutanese monarch laid a wreath at Singh’s mortal remains during the ceremony at Nigambodh Ghat. Special prayers were also held in Bhutan on Friday in memory of the late leader.

In Mauritius, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam’s office announced that the national flag would be flown at half-mast on all government buildings until sunset on Saturday. A statement from the PMO read: "Following the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the public is hereby informed that the Mauritius Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings until sunset today, Saturday, the day of his funeral." The statement also urged the private sector to follow suit.

The Indian Ocean nation, which recently underwent a leadership transition, highlighted its continued strong ties with India, irrespective of political changes.

Bhutan’s King, who had visited New Delhi earlier this month, held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which Bhutan expressed gratitude for India’s support under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and for its assistance in Bhutan’s Economic Stimulus Programme.



