Bhujbal Meets Fadnavis Amidst Suspense Over Future Move

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was vocal in his disappointment over being denied a ministerial berth in the Mahayuti Government’s Cabinet, on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the meeting sent tongues in political circles wagging, Bhujbal claimed that he met the CM to discuss the issues of Other Backward Class (OBC) communities and the current political and social situation in the state.

Bhujbal, accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal, had a 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the CM’s residence, ‘Sagar’ bungalow. The meeting came on the backdrop of the OBC leader planning to join the BJP after being dropped from the cabinet.

Speaking after the meeting, Bhujbal said, “I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis everything that has been happening after December 15. He has assured me that he will address the dissatisfaction within 8 to 10 days.”

“Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the (recent) Vidhan Sabha elections and promised that OBC community’s interests are not harmed,” Bhujbal said.

After his election exclusion from the cabinet, Bhujbal had signalled his discontent with his remarks “Jaha Nahi Chaina, Vahan Nahi Rehna” (There is no point in staying where there is no comfort). However, Bhujbal refused to comment on whether he would leave the NCP and is planning to join the BJP. “I have said everything I wanted to say to the Chief Minister. I will not say anything more on this,” he stated.

When asked about the meeting in Pune, Ajit Pawar said it was his party’s internal issue and they will resolve it in their way.

A prominent OBC leader and MLA from Yevla in Nashik district, Bhujbal was notably absent from the Maharashtra State Legislature’s winter session, which concluded in Nagpur on Saturday. He left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs were sworn in as ministers. His absence has sparked intense speculation about his future in the party and the alliance.

The Maharashtra CM said Ajit Pawar wanted Bhujbal to play a role for his party at the national level. “Ajit dada told me that NCP was a national party and wanted to get back the status. Therefore he thought a tall leader like Bhujbal was needed in national politics. But Bhujbal has other ideas which has led to the current situation. But Bhujbal is important for us and we will resolve the issue,” he said.