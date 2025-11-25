Bhubaneswar Youth Steals High-End Bike to Impress Girlfriend, Lands in Jail

Bhubaneswar: A young man in Bhubaneswar found himself behind bars after allegedly stealing a high-end motorcycle in a bid to impress his girlfriend.

According to police, CCTV footage captured the youth lifting the premium bike from the Maitri Vihar area. His motive, investigators said, was neither financial gain nor adrenaline-fueled mischief. Instead, he wanted to sweep his girlfriend off her feet with a stylish ride across the city.

After stealing the motorcycle, the accused picked up his girlfriend and cruised through several parts of Bhubaneswar, drawing curious glances thanks to the flashy two-wheeler. The joyride ended at IG Park, where the couple paused to spend time together, unaware that police were already tracing the bike’s movements through CCTV surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

The romantic adventure came to an abrupt halt when police swooped down on IG Park and arrested the youth on the spot. The stolen vehicle was immediately seized. Officials confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and that further investigation was underway to ascertain whether anyone else was involved or if he has a prior criminal record.