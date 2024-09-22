Bhubaneswar Protests Erupt Over Alleged Bias in Army Officer Assault Case

�Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault on an Indian Army officer and his fiancée, the Crime Branch wing of Odisha is reportedly considering conducting lie detector tests on the five suspended police officers from Bharatpur police station, as well as the Army Major’s fiancée.

The Crime Branch is evaluating the need for polygraph tests on the police officers, who have been accused of custodial abuse. It is also contemplating the same test for the Army Major's fiancée, who is alleged to have exhibited misconduct towards the on-duty police personnel at the station.

According to sources, the investigating agency believes that a polygraph test might be essential to clarify the allegations and counter-allegations in the case before arriving at a conclusive verdict. The absence of CCTV cameras at the police station has further complicated efforts to ascertain the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the seven youths, identified as engineering students from two local colleges, who were initially detained for their involvement in the incident, were released on bail within four hours of their arrest on Saturday. It is believed that their actions triggered the altercation that led to the current controversy.

Adding to the tension, family members of one of the suspended female police officers staged a protest outside the Bhubaneswar 120 Battalion office, alleging bias in the investigation and demanding her reinstatement. They have accused the authorities of partiality in the ongoing probe.

The incident has sparked political uproar, with the Opposition parties increasing pressure on the state government to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. The Crime Branch is facing growing demands for a swift and unbiased resolution to the case, which has captured widespread public attention.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik has called for Bhubaneswar bandh on Tuesday to protest against the state government’s alleged soft approach to punish the culprits involved in the ghastly attack on the Army Major and his fiancée.