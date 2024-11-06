Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project to Transform Urban Transport by Dec. 2027

�Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project (BMRP), a transformative infrastructure initiative aimed at modernising urban transport in Odisha’s capital, is projected for completion by December 2027.

Designed to tackle traffic congestion and improve connectivity, the metro system promises a significant upgrade in public transportation across Bhubaneswar.

The BMRP will see metro trains operating on elevated tracks, positioned approximately 13 meters above ground level, providing an unobstructed flow of traffic beneath. Notable areas such as Rajmahal, Jayadev Vihar, and Baranga will feature even higher elevations for the tracks, ensuring seamless integration with the city’s current infrastructure.

According to project plans, metro trains will be available every 10 minutes to accommodate commuters, aiming to ease daily travel challenges and promote a shift toward public transport. The metro fleet will consist of 13 trains, each comprising three coaches, capable of moving a significant number of passengers with frequency and efficiency.

The groundwork for the BMRP is currently progressing with soil testing across various strategic locations. Soil samples, extracted from depths of 50 to 60 meters, are being sent to laboratories in Delhi and Cuttack for analysis. This process is essential for ensuring the safety and stability of the elevated tracks. According to officials, the soil testing phase is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Upon completion of soil testing, the project will move to the foundation design phase. Additionally, work on a casting yard at Ghatikia is underway, where essential components for the metro’s elevated structure will be manufactured. To support ongoing and future maintenance needs, a dedicated project depot is also being developed at Ratagada, near Trisulia.

In conjunction with the metro rail project, road expansion work from Sishu Bhawan Square to Raghunathpur is in full swing. This initiative is intended to accommodate increased traffic flow during construction and ease congestion for commuters. The road expansion is slated for completion within two months, further facilitating smoother travel within the city during the metro’s construction phase.

Once completed, the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project will mark a significant milestone in Odisha’s urban infrastructure development. Offering reliable, high-frequency metro services, BMRP is expected to transform Bhubaneswar into a more commuter-friendly and efficiently connected city, benefitting both residents and visitors.