Bhopal: Senior cops administers CPR to man who suffered heart attack, saves life

Bhopal: A senior cop in Bhopal saved the life of a middle-aged man, who suffered a heart stroke in Chhola area during Raavan Dahan ceremony held marking the conclusion of the Dasara festivities.

On suffering a heart attack, the man, fell on the ground at the Chhola Dasara ground. Observing this, ACP (AJK) Sunil Tiwari rushed to his rescue and gave him CPR to save his life.

A video of the cop's heroic act has gone viral on social media.