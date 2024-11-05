Bhojpuri singer Sharda Sinha being treated at AIIMS, PM Modi in touch with doctors

New Delhi: Noted folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a health complication, the hospital said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring her condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery, it said.

Sinha, 72, is an Indian folk and classical singer, hailing from Bihar. The Padma Bhushan awardee is known for her folk songs in Bhojpuri and Maithili.

"Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment," AIIMS-Delhi said in a post on X.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," the post added.

Her son Anshuman Singh said Sinha's condition remains "critical".

"Doctors are concerned as my mother continues to be on a ventilator. There are fake news reports of her death circulating on social media. But she is fighting for her life. Doctors are also trying their best.

"We pray that she comes out of this. This is a difficult time, please pray for us," Singh said in a live video shared on Sinha's official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Last week, Dr. Rima Dada, professor in-charge of the AIIMS media cell, said Sinha was placed on oxygen support following a health complication due to cancer.

The singer has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017, Dr Dada had said.