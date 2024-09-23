Bharatpur Police Assault Case: Orissa HC Bars media from revealing names of Army Major, fiancée

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has issued a directive prohibiting the publication of the names of the Army Major and his fiancée, who were allegedly assaulted by police personnel at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on the night of September 14.

The ban applies to all forms of media, including print, electronic, and social platforms.

The court's decision came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed concerning the incident. Taking Suo Motu cognizance of the case, the High Court expressed concern over the allegations of police misconduct. Although the court refrained from intervening directly, it acknowledged the Odisha government’s actions, including the suspension of five police officers involved in the incident and the initiation of a judicial inquiry.

The Advocate General Pitambar Acharya informed the court that a judicial probe has already been ordered, prompting the High Court to allow the investigation to proceed without interference. Additionally, the court directed the Additional Director General (Modernisation) to submit a status report on the installation and functionality of CCTV cameras across police stations in the state.

The Odisha government updated the court on the Crime Branch's ongoing investigation into the matter. The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse suffered by the Army Major and his fiancée while they were at the police station seeking assistance against harassment by a group of individuals earlier that evening.

In a related development, the fiancée and her father met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the state secretariat. They expressed their gratitude for the government's swift action in ordering a judicial probe into the incident.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, reportedly began when the couple approached the Bharatpur police station seeking help after being harassed by a group of stalkers. Instead of receiving assistance, they were allegedly subjected to brutal treatment. The station’s Inspector-in-Charge, Dinakrushna Mishra, reportedly placed the Army Major in a police lockup and attempted to molest his fiancée.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns over police accountability and the need for stringent measures to prevent abuse of power. The High Court’s directive, according to legal experts, aims to protect the privacy and dignity of the victims as the investigation continues.