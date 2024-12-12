Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak gets President's assent

New Delhi: The bill that seeks to facilitate the designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India has received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, which replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

According to a notification dated December 11, the bill has received the President's assent.

An Act to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The legislation seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, of 1934, which has been amended 21 times.�