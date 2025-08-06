Bharat Forge Q1 Profit Jumps 63% to Rs 284 Cr

Pune: Bharat Forge, the auto components maker, on Wednesday posted 63 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore for the June quarter.

The Pune-based firm had posted a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income, however, declined 4.80 cent to Rs 3,958 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 4,158 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company secured new orders worth Rs 847 crore including Rs 269 crore in Defense. As of Q1FY26, the defense order book stood at Rs 9,463 crore.

“During the quarter, the company faced challenging market conditions in our export markets caused by tariff & regulatory uncertainties,” said Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge.

The US and European operations witnessed meaningful improvement in financial performance in the Apr-Jun quarter and are generating cash profit, he noted.

“Review of the European steel manufacturing footprint is on track, and we expect to have concrete steps in place by the end of this year,” Kalyani said.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial and passenger vehicles), oil and gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

Shares of the company were trading 1.48 per cent down at Rs 1,144.20 apiece on BSE.