Bhagwat’s remarks on Independence are treasonous, says Rahul

Bhagwat had sparked controversy during an address in which he claimed that true independence for India did not come in 1947 but rather through the continued existence of India’s “civilizational identity” that transcended colonial rule. He acknowledged 1947 as the end of British colonial domination but suggested that India’s real freedom lay in its cultural and spiritual legacy. His remarks were widely seen as an attempt to downplay the role of the freedom struggle and the leaders who fought for independence.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the freedom fighters, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi, had made enormous sacrifices for India’s independence. Gandhi rejected Bhagwat’s attempt to rewrite history, saying that millions of Indians laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and should be honored, not forgotten.

The Congress leader's response has garnered support from various political figures, historians, and activists who view Bhagwat’s comments as a distortion of India’s independence narrative. Critics warn that these remarks could undermine the historical significance of India’s freedom struggle and the democratic principles established post-independence.

As the controversy deepens, there are growing concerns about efforts to reframe India’s historical identity and the political motivations behind them. Whether Bhagwat will clarify his statements remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding India's past and future continues to intensify.