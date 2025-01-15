Bhagwat’s remarks on Independence are treasonous, says Rahul

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks suggesting that India did not gain independence in 1947 but was instead liberated through its cultural and spiritual identity. Gandhi stated that such a statement is an insult to the sacrifices made by millions of Indians during the freedom struggle and to the legacy of India’s independence movement.
Gandhi, in response to Bhagwat's claims, asserted that Bhagwat has "the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution." He called Bhagwat's recent statement “treason,” arguing that it invalidates both the Constitution and the struggle against British colonial rule. "To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian," Gandhi added, demanding an end to what he described as the continuous dissemination of such "nonsense" by those who undermine India's historical fight for freedom.
Bhagwat had sparked controversy during an address in which he claimed that true independence for India did not come in 1947 but rather through the continued existence of India’s “civilizational identity” that transcended colonial rule. He acknowledged 1947 as the end of British colonial domination but suggested that India’s real freedom lay in its cultural and spiritual legacy. His remarks were widely seen as an attempt to downplay the role of the freedom struggle and the leaders who fought for independence.
In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the freedom fighters, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi, had made enormous sacrifices for India’s independence. Gandhi rejected Bhagwat’s attempt to rewrite history, saying that millions of Indians laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and should be honored, not forgotten.
The Congress leader's response has garnered support from various political figures, historians, and activists who view Bhagwat’s comments as a distortion of India’s independence narrative. Critics warn that these remarks could undermine the historical significance of India’s freedom struggle and the democratic principles established post-independence.
As the controversy deepens, there are growing concerns about efforts to reframe India’s historical identity and the political motivations behind them. Whether Bhagwat will clarify his statements remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding India's past and future continues to intensify.