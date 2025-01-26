Bhagwat urges youths to respect India’s diversity

Mumbai: Saying that the basic nature of India is unity in diversity, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged youths to respect diversity in the country. Differences should be respected and cohesion is the key to living in harmony, he said.

Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other. If you want to live, it should be a cohesive living. You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble.”

Emphasising on the need for unity, the RSS chief said, “The development of society is not possible without cooperation. In the middle of our flag, there is a symbol of Dharma Chakra which conveys the message of equality and freedom. If we make society our own country, then the strength of the country will increase and every citizen will benefit from it.”

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, in his speech while presenting the Constitution in Parliament, said that brotherhood is religion. Our society is based on goodwill and our religion says that diversity is a gift of nature. We should protect our identity, but should also keep the unity of the country intact, Bhagwat stated.

The RSS head said along with the celebrations, Republic Day is an occasion to “remember our responsibilities towards the nation.” He appealed to the youths to never forget their responsibilities towards the nation.

Bhagwat also highlighted the importance of working with both knowledge and dedication.

“Being enterprising is important, but you must always do your work with knowledge. Any work done without a proper thought does not bear fruit, but brings trouble. A task done without knowledge becomes the work of a lunatic,” he said.