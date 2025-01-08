BGB Objects Fencing by BSF at Malda International Order

Kolkata: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) allegedly objected to fencing at the international border in Malda of West Bengal by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday amid strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

The objection was raised at Sukhdebpur in Baishnabnagar in the afternoon when the BSF jawans along with the Central Public Works Department personnel went to erect poles to lay barbed wires along an unfenced zone of 100 meters, according to sources.

Suddenly, the BGB troops turned up and claimed that the territory belonged to Bangladesh, sources revealed. The work was halted. A video went viral on social media immediately. A flag meeting was held between the two sides later to discuss the jurisdiction.

BSF DIG (South Bengal Frontier) Nilotpal Kumar Pandey said that the BGB had raised an objection over the matter but a reply was given to the BGB by the BSF. He said, “Everything is going on in a peaceful manner.” Malda district magistrate Nitin Singhania said that work has resumed from Tuesday morning.

Pandey, however, called the Bangladeshi press reports over the BGB claiming control of the five-km border region along the Kodala River in Maheshpur upazila in Jhenaidah “totally baseless”.

He pointed out that the area is located opposite to Ranaghat in Nadia in Bengal. Pandey added, “There is no change in the status quo there. The status quo is there as it was earlier and there is complete peace”.