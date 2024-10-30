Beyond Viral: How Vivacious Varenya Became a Responsible Internet Icon

At just 10 years old, Varenya has taken the internet by storm with her impeccable English diction, teaching millions how to pronounce words correctly. Hailing from Jorhat in Assam, this young sensation has captured the hearts of many with her infectious energy and inspiring story.

Varenya’s journey began when her sister and mother created an Instagram account for her, without her knowledge. “Actually, my sister and my mom, they decided to make this Instagram account... and I liked making my own videos,” she recounts. Her sister and mother came up with the username “Vivacious Varenya,” which she adores for its energetic vibe.

As an influencer, Varenya’s favourite part is creating videos that inspire her fans. “So many people write in the comments saying, ‘I am learning so much from you’. And that inspires me to make more amazing videos,” she beams. Her ideas are often sparked by observing mistakes made by her peers in school, which her mother, an English teacher, helps her develop into engaging content.

Collaborating with her dad for ads and collaborations, Varenya’s content is carefully curated. Her mom plays a significant role in selecting her costumes for reels, making her look stunning in beautiful sarees and jewellery. “My mom makes me wear beautiful sarees of hers and her jewellery. She makes me ready for every single step, and that’s how I come to make these beautiful videos,” she says.

Varenya’s friends were initially surprised by her online fame, particularly after her meditation bowl video went viral when she was just seven. While she enjoys the attention, she admits it can sometimes get annoying. But she thinks it’s fine and keeps going.

Balancing school and influencer life, Varenya prioritises her studies from 7-9 pm, followed by video creation. She values the supportive comments from her fans, acknowledging that they inspire her to create more. “Hard to remember comments, but so many people inspire me and I inspire them. So, I make sure to make every video for them.”

Regarding social media’s impact on youngsters, Varenya emphasizes responsibility and discipline. “It can be a positive force for youngsters, but you have to be very responsible and disciplined. So, I take this very seriously.” This level of maturity from someone so young is truly impressive.

Beyond creating content, Varenya enjoys classical singing classes, drawing, and sports. Although she doesn’t look up any influencers for inspiration, Varenya does like Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. “I love all of them,” she says.

Varenya’s future plans include more English videos and a series about her hometown, Assam. “I have more English videos coming up, and I think today, I am gonna make a video, and actually, I am starting a series on people in my hometown. And I am having lots of fun with it and I am creating progress,” she says excitedly and her enthusiasm is contagious.

When asked about her message to fans, Varenya's response is heartfelt: “If I can do it, everyone can do it too.” With a final “Happy Diwali” wish, Varenya signs off, leaving us eagerly anticipating her next video.

