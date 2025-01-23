Beware of forces seeking to break Viksit Bharat goals, Modi warns people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon people to stay united in pursuit of “Viksit Bharat” and warned them against the forces seeking to weaken the country and break its unity. Virtually addressing a “Parakram Diwas” event held in Cuttack to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary in the city of his birth, Prime Minister Modi said that the iconic freedom fighter’s life was a source of continuous inspiration for people.

In his virtual address, the PM said: “Today, when we are engaged in achieving the resolution of Developed India (Viksit Bharat), the legacy of life of Netaji Subhas Bose will constantly inspire us.”

Mentioning that Netaji’s foremost and most important goal was a free India, Mr Modi said Netaji was born in a prosperous family and, having cleared the Civil Services Examination, he could have been a senior officer in the British government and led a comfortable life. “Netaji, however, chose the path of difficulties and challenges in the quest for Independence along with wandering in India and other countries. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was not bound by the comforts of the comfort zone,” the Prime Minister said.

He said: “Today, we all need to step out of our comfort zones to build a Viksit Bharat.” The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of becoming globally the best, choosing excellence, and focusing on efficiency.

Pointing out that Netaji had formed the “Azad Hind Fauj” for the country’s freedom and people from diverse backgrounds united for the cause, the Prime Minister highlighted that despite having different languages, their common sentiment was the country’s freedom.

“This unity is a significant lesson for a Viksit Bharat today and just as unity was essential for Swaraj then, it is now crucial for a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Saying that people should seek inspiration from Bose’s life for India’s unity, Mr Modi said: “We have to stay alert to those who want to weaken the country and break its unity.”

The Prime Minister cited a host of decisions, including the naming of islands in the Andamans after Bose, installation of his statue at India Gate and celebration of his birth anniversary as “Parakram Diwas”, taken by his government to emphasise on its work to promote his legacy. “Bose took pride in India’s heritage,” he said.

Mr Modi said that the fast pace of development goes hand in hand with the people’s progress, strengthening of the armed forces and overall development. “While over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, modern infrastructure is also being built and the strength of the armed forces has risen in an unprecedented manner in the last one decade,” he said, adding that India has emerged as a strong voice globally.