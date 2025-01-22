Beti Bachao, Beti Padao instrumental in overcoming gender biases: Modi

Hyderabad: Marking 10 years of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padao movement today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that it had become a transformative, people powered initiative and drawn participation from people across all walks of life.

He highlighted that Beti Bachao, Beti Padao was instrumental in overcoming gender biases and empowering girl children. Modi further noted that districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and complimented all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level.

In a thread post on X, he wrote: “Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.”

“#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.”

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality.”

“I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao”