Bengaluru to Host Aero India 2025

New Delhi: Aero India 2025, Asia’s biggest aero show, will be held in Bengaluru from February 10 with an aim to project the country as a defence manufacturing hub. With the broad theme ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.

To facilitate dialogue towards strategic partnership with friendly countries, India will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘BRIDGE — Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’.