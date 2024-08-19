Bengaluru: College Student Raped By Biker, Who Gave Her Lift

Bengaluru: A woman reported being sexually harassed by a motorcyclist, from whom she accepted a ride.

The incident took place early morning on Sunday as the final-year college student was traveling to Hebbagodi from a party in Koramangala in Bengaluru.

Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) told PTI, "A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her."

He also said that a case of rape has been lodged and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

He added, "There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on. We gathered all the information and formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested."

The investigation of the crime is underway.