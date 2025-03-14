Bengaluru: BWSSB STPs Get 5-Star Rating, Rs 103 Cr Incentive

Bengaluru: Under the Jal Hi Amrit Scheme, the Central Government awarded 5-star rating to 23 Sewage Treatment Plants falling under Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and provided Rs 103 crore as an incentive in recognition for its high-quality sewage treatment plants.

Among the 30 STPs evaluated in Bengaluru city by Officials of Ministry of Housing and Urban Development gave five-star ratings to 23 STPs, 6 STPs received 4-star and one received 3-star rating. BWSSB is among the top performers in the country in waste water treatment and received highest grants after Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Currently, BWSSB treats approximately 1,450 million litres of waste water daily through its 34 STPs spread across Bengaluru city. BWSSB holds the distinction of being ranked first in Asia for reuse of treated water which is used for lake rejuvenation in Bengaluru and surrounding districts.

Expressing happiness over the ratings, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated “It is immensely gratifying to receive recognition from the Central Government for the efforts.”

Continuing, he said, “The Brand Bengaluru initiative (envisaged by the State Government) is committed to making the city a model of sustainability and urban innovation.” Shivakumar said, “Our priority is to ensure high-quality sewage treatment through advanced technology.”

Chairman of BWSSB Dr Ram Prasath Manohar “We have spent the last eight months enhancing our STP operations and adhered to international standards in sewage treatment.”

He stated “This incentive (Rs 103 crore) will be utilized to further modernize our STPs and improve waste water treatment infrastructure.”