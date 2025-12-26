Bengali Actor Switches to TMC from BJP

Kolkata: Bengali actor Parno Mitra, who had contested on a BJP ticket at Baranagar seat in the last West Bengal Assembly Election but lost, joined the Trinamul Congress on Friday. She picked the ruling party's flags from state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and party leader Jayprakash Majumdar.

The actor said, “Anyone can make mistakes. Time has come for corrections. I'm feeling blessed to have joined TMC. I joined the BJP six years ago. But I felt later on rectifying myself. That's what I did.” She added that she gathered no experience working in the BJP.

Ms Bhattacharya said, “Inspired by the work of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Parno wanted to join our party. Ms Banerjee later instructed her induction.” In 2021, the actor was roped in BJP and fielded against veteran politician Tapas Roy, who was already a TMC MLA at Baranagar then.

She, however, lost to Mr Roy, who later defected to the BJP and even contested the Lok Sabha Election in 2024, only to face defeat. Reacting to her decision to change party ahead of the polls, Mr Roy sarcastically said that the actor may have an intention to bag a ticket again.