Bengal professor faces inquiry after marrying student in classroom

A professor from a reputed college in West Bengal is under investigation after allegedly conducting a mock wedding with one of his students inside a classroom. The incident has sparked widespread controversy, with both educational authorities and the local community calling for an inquiry into the matter.

A lady Professor in MAKAUT is 'getting married' to her young student in the office. pic.twitter.com/coXaVGH7s7 — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) January 29, 2025

The event, which reportedly took place during a class session, saw the professor and the student engaging in what appeared to be a symbolic marriage ceremony. Sources claim that the professor, identified as Dr. Subhankar Ghosh, arranged the event as part of an educational activity meant to raise awareness about traditional customs and rituals. However, the act quickly raised concerns over its appropriateness, with many questioning the boundaries of student-teacher relationships.