Bengal guv asks VCs to raise security measures at varsities

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked vice-chancellors of state universities to increase security measures in their compounds in the wake of the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor here, a Raj Bhavan source said.



Bose's direction came at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, during which he said the security should be enhanced for woman students and teaching and non-teaching staff. At the meeting, where around 30 vice-chancellors were present, Bose expressed his displeasure over the incident and criticised the role of the Kolkata Police in handling the rape-murder case, the official said.

"The governor held an emergency meeting with the vice-chancellors and asked them to ensure protection to female students and women staffers immediately," the source told PTI. According to the source, Bose has described the rape and murder of the trainee woman doctor as a "crime against humanity".

Bose, who had a meeting with agitating doctors, would hold another round of discussion with them on Wednesday, he said. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

A widespread agitation by junior doctors has crippled state healthcare services for the fifth day, with the functioning of even emergency and outdoor departments coming to a halt in most state-run hospitals. The body of a woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on August 9 morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.