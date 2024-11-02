Bengal: Girl raped, murdered; accused lynched

Kolkata: A girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said. The incident took place in Falakata area on Friday afternoon. The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly, a police officer said. Police rescued the man, in his forties, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another person, suspected to be another accused in the case, surrendered himself before the local police station.

Angry villagers staged protests demanding justice for the victim, and death penalty for the accused who surrendered. A huge police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.



