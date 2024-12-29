Bengal DGP Hints at BSF ‘Lapses’ at Border Vigil

Rajeev Kumar, a senior Indian Police Service officer is considered close to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI) Rajeev Kumar, a senior Indian Police Service officer is considered close to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

�Kolkata: West Bengal Police chief Rajeev Kumar indirectly pointed fingers at the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday over “lapses” in tackling infiltration from Bangladesh in wake of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

He said, "Bengal is the only state having international borders with three countries. Border management is done by BSF. In spite of that, there have been a lot of lapses. People have crossed over here. Whenever we get information about it, we share it with BSF.”

Mr Kumar added, “We sensitize them and will continue to do that. Inspite of that, some cross over. Our specialised teams have been very effective in neutralizing, arresting and sending them where they deserve to be. We are staying alert."

He also took credit for the recent arrest of a suspected member of a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror group from Canning in South 24 Parganas where he had been hiding.

According to the state director general of police, “The accused was traced and tracked on the basis of information provided by us. Later we caught him and handed him over to the J&K police. Our record in tackling terror has been good in the past. It's going good. We will try to maintain that.”