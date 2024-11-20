Bengal BJP Chief Held for Attempting to Visit Beldanga

He was booked under section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which empowers police to arrest anyone to prevent him from the commission of cognisable offences.

Mr Majumdar along with his party workers were going to visit Beldanga where communal violence broke out during Kartik Puja on November 16, leaving at least 17 people injured. Several houses were also torched forcing the district administration to suspend internet services there as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, the state BJP chief declared visiting Beldanga to repose faith among the affected. However the cops stopped his convoy at Krishnanagar and entry to Murshidabad.

The union minister had a verbal duel with them and launched a sit-in demonstration on the road. He was then arrested along with other BJP workers and was taken in a prison van to Kotwali police station. Irate BJP workers blocked national highway 12 at Dhubulia.

The union minister alleged, "There is no prohibitory orders here in Nadia. Still we have been held. We were demonstrating democratically. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's police failed to protect the lives of tortured Hindus.” On the other hand, the police claimed that the situation at Beldanga has been under control but the BJP state president was held as a precautionary measure.