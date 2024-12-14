Belagavi: Ministers Review Healthcare at BIMS Hospital

Belagavi: Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil along with Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited BIMS Hospital in Belagavi on Friday.

The ministers reviewed various units, gathered information from doctors, and also visited the new building of the hospital. Following the visit, they held a meeting with department heads to address any issues.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Patil emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to protect women and infants.

“The Health Department has already implemented significant precautionary measures, and understanding the value of every life, the government has taken effective actions,” he said.

“No such tragedies (maternal deaths) should occur anywhere in the state. To prevent such situations, the government has introduced various plans. During such times, opposition parties must act with restraint. Making false allegations is inappropriate. Every life is precious. Opposition parties and the public should join hands with the government for health protection,” the minister emphasized.

Instructions have been given to medical officers at BIMS to ensure there are no shortcomings in care. “All medical officers have been directed to prioritize the protection of pregnant women, infants and mothers,” Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil added.

Laxmi Hebbalkar emphasized the need for increased vigilance regarding newborns and stated that any issues or shortcomings at the district hospital (BIMS) should be brought to the government's attention.

"We must ensure proper care for newborns and mothers. Everyone should work together to enhance the reputation of BIMS," Minister Hebbalkar said.