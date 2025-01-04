Beer and liquor prices set to rise in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an increase in liquor prices, raising the cost by Rs 10 per bottle across various brands. The price hike, which comes in response to concerns over revenue shortfalls, is designed to stabilise the state’s excise revenue, officials said.

“The decision was made after evaluating the revenue gap and reviewing the report from the Price Fixation Committee,” stated Prithviraj Harichandan, the Odisha excise minister.

The price hike, which took effect from December 1, has raised concerns among business owners. Many fear that the increase will lead to a decline in sales, as it could push consumers to seek cheaper alternatives or reduce overall alcohol consumption.

Industry insiders have expressed concerns that the new prices may become unaffordable for both retailers and customers. With the festive season fast approaching, many in the business community worry that sales may suffer.

However, some traders remain optimistic, believing that a modest price increase will not significantly affect the purchasing decisions of loyal customers who are committed to their favorite brands.

As the liquor market adjusts to the new pricing structure, consumers are advised to prepare for the changes. The government is closely monitoring the situation and may consider further adjustments depending on the revenue outcomes.

Sources suggest that the price increase is expected to boost the state's revenue generation efforts, helping to recover past losses while balancing the interests of both consumers and the liquor trade.



