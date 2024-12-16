Bee Attack Disrupts Congress Protest Over Odisha Bribery Case

�Bhubaneswar: Many people, including media persons, were on Monday attacked by a swarm of bees during a protest by Odisha Chhatra Congress and Yuva Congress workers in front of the official residence of Principal secretary to Odisha government, Bishnupada Sethi.

As per reports, workers of Odisha Chhatra Congress and Yuva Congress staged protest demanding the arrest of Sethi in connection with the Rs 10 lakh bribery case.

However, they were forced to run away from the spot in panic following the bee attack. Even police personnel had to duck and flee from the spot in fear. Some journalists were found reporting the event by ducking on the ground.

The bees turned violent and literally ambushed the agitators after somebody disturbed the hive in a tree near the entrance of Sethi’s government quarters.

“The protesters were aimlessly hurling tomatoes and eggs at the boundary walls of Sethi’s house and the nearby trees. We suspect they might have caused damage to the beehive in the tree as a result of which such an incident happened,” said Sukanta Kumar Mohanty, a journalist who was present at the place.

After bees pacified after running amok for nearly 30 minutes, the Congress workers continued their protest again. They shouted slogans demanding the arrest of Sethi who they alleged attempted to receive bribe money through his drivers to show favouritism to some work contractors.

Some of the protestors were detained by police as they tried to break into the official residence of Sethi by climbing and jumping the barricades.

“Everyone knows in Odisha that many blacklisted companies were given tenders during the previous BJD regime headed by Naveen Patnaik. We urge the Mohan Majhi government for immediate action against Bishnupada Sethi . Where is the bureaucrat hiding? Why is he not appearing before CBI despite summons? We also demand the arrest of Odisha’s scheduled caste and scheduled tribe welfare minister Nityananda Gond for the corruption,” said a protesting Congress leader.