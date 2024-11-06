 Top
Home » Nation

Bedlam in J&amp;K house as Dy CM moves resolution seeking restoration of special status

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
6 Nov 2024 2:48 PM IST
Bedlam in J&K house as Dy CM moves resolution seeking restoration of special status
x

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed noisy scenes with opposition BJP taking to the Well of the House in protest after Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status "unilaterally " revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick