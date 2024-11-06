Bedlam in J&K house as Dy CM moves resolution seeking restoration of special status

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed noisy scenes with opposition BJP taking to the Well of the House in protest after Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status "unilaterally " revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.



The slogan chanting BJP members called the move as part of the ruling National Conference (NC)'s "anti-national agenda" and vowed not to allow it to succeed.

Amid the face-off between the treasury benches and the BJP, Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather, adjourned the House for half an hour. The BJP members continued with their protest in the Well of the House, chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' 'Jai Shri Ram' , 'Vande Matram ' and 'Pakistani agenda nahi chale ga'. They also accused the Speaker of being a part of the NC's "gameplan".





The resolution says, "That this Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal".

It adds, "This Assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jaanu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions."



It further states ,"This Assembly emphasizes that any process for restoration must safeguard both national and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir'".



The resolution was seconded by education and health minister Sakina Masood.