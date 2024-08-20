Bastar Dussehra: India's Longest Festival

Hyderabad: One of the longest festivals in India, Bastar Dussehra spans 75 days. The festival begins on the day of a new moon in the Hindu month of 'Ashwin' and ends on the day of 'Vijayadashami'.

In the Bastar district of Chattisgarh, this festival is a significant part of the cultural heritage of tribal people.

During this festival, tribal people worship local spirits and deities, they believe those deities are the guardians of their villages and forests.

In Bastar, Dussehra is marked by the participation in a grand procession by tribal communities. They also use traditional instruments and wear vibrant costumes which adds to the festive atmosphere.

For tribal people, the worship of Danteshwari Devi holds great importance as she is considered the guardian deity of their land, and Dussehra is a time for tribal people to express their devotion. She is also the royal family's family goddess in Bastar.

In contrast to the conventional practice of burning Ravana effigies, Bastar features the practice of animal sacrifice. These sacrifices are believed to be demanded by local deities.

During the festival, Bastar is decorated with murals and paintings. This festival also provides a platform for local artists to demonstrate their skills by painting such artistic murals or paintings.

Bastar Dusshera is not merely a religious festival but it also has immense cultural significance, since it offers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities in the area.