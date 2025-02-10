Barabati Stadium floodlight issue: Odisha govt issues show-cause notice to OCA

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken strict action following the embarrassing floodlight failure during the second India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The Sports and Youth Services Department has issued a show-cause notice to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), demanding an explanation within ten days.

In a letter dated February 10, State Sports Director Siddhartha Das stated, “Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is hereby directed to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of the disruption, identify the responsible persons/agencies, and outline the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The findings must be submitted within ten days upon receipt of this letter.”

The notice follows widespread anger and embarrassment after a floodlight malfunction halted play for nearly 25 minutes, forcing players off the field. A visibly frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen shaking his head in disappointment. The disruption occurred in the seventh over of India's chase, plunging parts of the field into darkness.

The incident has sparked an online debate, with many questioning Barabati Stadium’s suitability for hosting international matches in the future.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera attributed the delay to a generator glitch, stating that the backup generator was obstructed by a parked team bus, leading to prolonged restoration efforts.

State sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who attended the match alongside Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, assured accountability. Addressing the media on Monday, Suraj emphasised the gravity of the issue.

“The incident has deeply hurt sports fans and the people of Odisha. The OCA had multiple sub-committees overseeing match preparations, and we have asked them to clarify the exact cause of the delay in activating the backup generator,” he stated.

Despite the setback, Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 119 off 90 balls secured India’s series victory. However, the scrutiny over Barabati Stadium’s infrastructure and OCA’s preparedness for high-profile matches remains a pressing concern.