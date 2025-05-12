Banner at Eden Gardens Hails Indian Forces

Kolkata: The mood of the ongoing heavy armed conflict across the Line of Control between India and Pakistan has entered the arena of the two countries’ favourite sports: Cricket.

In a patriotic gesture, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday enveloped the facade of Eden Gardens stadium on the Clubhouse end with a huge banner in support of the Indian armed forces after it's military operations in Pakistan.

It also shared the photos of the decoration bearing the emblems of the three military services at the main entrance of the stadium with a message online in a veiled reference to Pakistan which has played many Test and ODI matches at the venue in the past.

The CAB posted on Facebook, “CAB salutes our Armed Forces. The Cricket Association of Bengal hails and salutes the courage, resilience, and commitment of our Armed Forces, who stood tall on the frontline in safeguarding our nation.”

The state's apex cricket body added, “CAB respects and pays tribute to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for constantly protecting the nation with great courage and commitment. Our Armed Forces are no less than true heroes. "Justice is Served"! Jai Hind!”

Later CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said, "We are extremely proud of our armed forces. They are providing us with security and that is why we are living in peace.”