Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 cr seized in Tripura

Agartala:�Two persons were arrested on Sunday after banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore were seized from their possession in West Tripura district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, over 1 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from a cement-laden truck in Battala area, and the driver and his assistant were apprehended in this connection, a senior officer said. "Based on specific inputs, a police team detained one truck, coming from Meghalaya, in Battala area under the West Tripura Police Station limits on Sunday morning. During the search, 1,24,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the vehicle's cabin. The vehicle was going to Sonamura in Sepahijala district," West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar told reporters.

He said the Yaba tablets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and two persons - truck driver Jamal Hussain (44) and his assistant Mintu Barman (29) - were arrested. Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

"We will interrogate the arrested persons to know the source and supply point of the contraband. The police will book all the persons who are involved in the smuggling racket. The price of the seized Yaba tablets will be Rs 1 crore," he said.